Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress

Google has introduced new updates for those who use Web Stories for WordPress across text, caption and GIF tools.

The Web Stories for WordPress 1.1 is the first major update after the initial stable release and includes three big updates: Great typography with the help of the new font-aware text sets, countless high performance GIFs powered by Tenor and caption support for videos.

“On the text tab, you’ll now find a list of high quality text sets created specifically for editorial use-cases,” Google said.

Web Stories are a free, open-web, visual storytelling format for the web, enabling people to easily create visual narratives with engaging animations.

The company has partnered with the typography experts at iA, known for its award-winning app iA Writer and world-class typography craftsmanship.