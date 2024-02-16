Musk’s X feeds monetisation of wartime misinformation

Influencers on X are monetising misinformation about conflicts in the Middle East, leveraging the platform’s contentious policies that researchers say prioritise engagement over accuracy.

Since Elon Musk’s turbulent 2022 acquisition of X, formerly Twitter, the site has restored thousands of once-banned accounts and introduced a paid verification system that critics say has boosted conspiracy theorists.

X also rolled out an ad revenue-sharing programme for verified users, who often peddle hateful and false information to profit from the platform.