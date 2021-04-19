‘imo’ introduces end-to-end encrypted ‘SecretChat’ feature

Popular instant messaging app “imo” has introduced a new “SecretChat” feature with end-to-end encryption to safeguard users’ data. This new feature comes with facilities such as message self-destructing after the session and dissemination control which means the entire conversation will be wiped out instantly after exiting the chat session, thus ensuring no trace of the conversation.
The secret chat feature is available in the attachment bar of the chat interface with a specific contact. Chat sessions of the users will be protected through end-to-end encryption.
The most important aspect of this new feature is the dissemination control functions. Under this function, no one can copy, forward, share, download, screenshot, or record any private chat conversations.
This feature will enable “imo” users to communicate with greater confidence and security when sharing their private matters.
To ensure enhanced security experience for the users, imo has rolled out a series of security measures over the last few months. In December 2020, imo introduced a new enhanced phone number verification system for Bangladeshi users to protect user information, especially when the user is switching numbers. This verification system does not allow the old phone number to access the associated imo account. Consequently, the relevant data remains intact and secure.
A significant portion of the population in Bangladesh communicates through imo. Around 150 million free calls, videos, and pictures are exchanged every day through imo in Bangladesh. Apart from that, 96 billion messages and 26 billion audio and video calls were exchanged by the imo users of Bangladesh in 2020.