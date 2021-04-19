‘imo’ introduces end-to-end encrypted ‘SecretChat’ feature

Popular instant messaging app “imo” has introduced a new “SecretChat” feature with end-to-end encryption to safeguard users’ data. This new feature comes with facilities such as message self-destructing after the session and dissemination control which means the entire conversation will be wiped out instantly after exiting the chat session, thus ensuring no trace of the conversation.

The secret chat feature is available in the attachment bar of the chat interface with a specific contact. Chat sessions of the users will be protected through end-to-end encryption.

The most important aspect of this new feature is the dissemination control functions. Under this function, no one can copy, forward, share, download, screenshot, or record any private chat conversations.