Likee brings paid subscription service ‘SuperFollow’

Popular short-video creation and sharing app Likee has recently brought in a new feature called ‘SuperFollow,’ a paid subscription service for creators, to enable the users of Bangladesh to earn through high-quality contents.

Likee Bangladesh has introduced this feature to keep up with the times and help Bangladeshi influencers and content creators get another platform to earn money. This feature is a new subscription-based service for content creators to earn revenue through monthly subscriptions on the app, says a press release.

Subscription-based services are rapidly finding immense popularity all over the world. More and more people are availing of such services.