Likee brings paid subscription service ‘SuperFollow’

Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations said, “With the social media platforms taking over traditional media, sea changes are happening in the content creation sphere and how the audiences perceive contents. That’s why, content creators are now more creative while producing exclusive contents for their followers. For such creators, Likee has brought ‘SuperFollow’ feature so that they can write their own success story.”
Faisal Ahmed Abir, a top-tier influencer on Likee and one of the first batch of approved creators, said, “Content creation is not an easy task as it requires dedication as well as labor. It’s great news that Likee Bangladesh has introduced a new feature for us, through which we can create and at the same time earn. It seems our hard work will be paid off.”
Currently, the new feature is only available for handpicked creators and will soon expand to more creators in the future. After qualifying to create monetized content, Likee creators can make their application entry and set their desired monthly subscription price according to Likee’s policy. Creators can start publishing exclusive, monetized content for their SuperFollowers within 24 hours from the submission of their application, if approved. To attract more SuperFollowers, creators are also encouraged to craft their greeting message, select attractive video covers, and design the profile accordingly, the press release adds.