Musk polls Twitter users on his future as CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

As of 0557 GMT, almost 12 million users had participated in the poll, with 56.3 per cent voting in favor of him stepping down and about five hours remaining before the poll closed on Monday.

The billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to one Twitter user's comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said "There is no successor".