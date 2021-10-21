New name for Facebook? Critics cry smoke and mirrors

Facebook critics pounced Wednesday on a report the leading social network plans to rename itself, arguing it may be seeking to distract from recent scandals and controversy.

The report from website The Verge, which Facebook refused to confirm, said the embattled company was aiming to show its ambition to be more than a social media site.

But an activist group calling itself The Real Facebook Oversight Board, warned major industries like oil and tobacco had rebranded to "deflect attention" from their problems.