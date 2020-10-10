Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘immoral content’

Earlier this week, Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza became the first in the country to reach 10 million followers, with lip-syncing and slow motion clips among her content.

“TikTok is a major source of entertainment for lower and middle class Pakistanis, as well as illiterate citizens that includes half the population as it is video based and easy to use,” said Usama Khilji, a digital rights activist, who said the ban violates freedom of speech.

Akhlaq Ahmed, who ran a TikTok account with friends from the remote town of Jhal Magsi in Balochistan province, said the news was like “losing someone from my family”.

“The ban is unfair and unjustified... instead of banning the app the PTA should have called on TikTok to ban those users,” he said of the “immoral” content.