Social media: Breaking the news flow or strengthening the status-quo

When broadcast media first emerged close to a century ago, the flow of news was linear. A television or radio station funded and controlled by the government would decide what was news and it would disseminate it to the people.

Things began to change when privately owned media started popping up. In some countries, mostly in Europe, governments also began giving the media more freedom to decide what was newsworthy, and even criticise the people in power, albeit in an innocuous manner.

Still, the news flow mostly remained linear as in this media landscape, it was the media owners who decided what the mainstream should be and what the people need to know.

From a government propaganda tool, the broadcast media became a mode for the media tycoons to serve their economic, ideological and political interests.