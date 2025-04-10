Opinion
Connectivity redefined: How communities are empowered through innovation
We are living in an era where seamless communication is the cornerstone of modern lives. In a country like Bangladesh which is blessed with demographic dividend and a huge number of expatriates, such communication is of utmost importance. So, keeping in mind the needs of the users, every brand is nowadays coming up with new offers with the latest technology.
In such a context, among instant messaging platforms, imo stands out as more than just an app that connects people; it has empowered communities and ensured modern technology benefits everyone, regardless of geographical location or network conditions.
The app connects hundreds of millions of users in over 170 countries and regions. In Bangladesh alone, tens of millions of people now use it to connect to their loved ones and friends from villages, cities, and even abroad. It has been continuously expanding into new territories for the purpose. It has become one of the most favorite apps for families and friends who need to connect to their loved ones living in distant places. Thus, be it a migrant worker or an international student, who is trying to bridge the distance from their home, no one will feel isolated, thanks to imo.
The company understands how internet speed can be inconsistent in an emerging market like Bangladesh, where a significant portion of the population lives in areas where networks are comparatively weak. Many people are also equipped with better networks, including 4G and Wi-Fi. With that knowledge, imo has been dynamically offering an optimum connectivity experience by making sure of stable video and audio calls in weak networks, as well as HD (High-Definition) video calls and superior audio quality in good networks. These have contributed to significantly improving the connections and emotional bonding among Bangladeshi families and friends, no matter whether they are in a village, city, or abroad.
Behind these product performances are the localised sharp insights and industry-leading technology, which make it possible.
The company uses a self-developed patented codec with high compression and high performance, enabling stable and smooth video and audio calls with low bitrate transmission in weak network environments. While in better network conditions, the codec enhances video definition and delivers superior audio quality.
Furthermore, imo has designed specialised algorithms and mechanisms to prevent network congestion and ensure stable transmission. It dynamically adjusts the bitrate and flexibly applies multiple strategies to maintain data integrity. It uses advanced algorithms and technology to address network jitter and packet loss. The company has robust global network infrastructure support, which ensures that efficient and reliable data can be transmitted seamlessly worldwide. The app utilises cutting-edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) to deeply suppress noise and echo to enable crystal-clear audio. The AI also effectively optimises bandwidth usage.
As digital interactions increase, so do the challenges of ensuring people’s safety. The company is committed to safeguarding its community by implementing stringent security measures. It has employed AI technology and human moderation to protect community safety 24/7. From January to September 2024, imo has restricted 628,000 accounts from Bangladesh for breaching its Community Guidelines. It banned 179,000 devices in hacking, harassment, and fraudulence.
Using modern technology detection and enforcement, it further protected another batch of over 435,000 accounts from hacking risks. It even recovered 9,600 Bangladeshi user accounts in the first three quarters of 2024. Proactive steps were taken against online harassment by restricting 667,000 accounts in the first three quarters of 2024.
Communities are also being served through multiple CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities. In 2022, imo collaborated with BRAC under the ‘Dakche Amar Desh’ campaign to contribute $50,000 to help the flood victims – some 60,000 families received dry food, water, and other essentials. The company distributed 780,000 water purification tablets to prevent waterborne diseases. It collaborated with the JAAGO Foundation to facilitate better education for the marginalised children.
To adapt to the local needs of Bangladesh, imo has integrated the Bangla language interface and personalised Bangla emojis so that people can seamlessly communicate with their loved ones. Loyal users have also been provided with exclusive Eid unique emojis.
The app has been redefining what it means to be a communication platform. By using cutting-edge technology, prioritising security, engaging in CSR activities, and embracing cultural adaptability, it has created a vital place in the hearts of millions. As it continues to evolve, the platform remains dedicated to building a more connected, secure, and inclusive digital world.
***Navid Anjum is a communications professional and social worker. He can be contacted at [email protected].