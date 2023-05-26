Finnish abuser used Snapchat to prey on 120 girls

"Some of the plaintiffs told that Erkkonen had asked their age and once they said they were under the age of consent, Erkkonen had said that it did not bother him," the court ruling said.

Erkkonen denied most of the charges, saying he could not remember.

The cases came to light in 2021 when 10 of the victims told their school counsellor about what had happened.

Erkkonen has been in custody since 2021.