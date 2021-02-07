Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January

Driven by a renewed surge in India amid WhatsApp privacy row, Telegram has become the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in the same month a year ago, according to latest data released by app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The countries with the largest number of Telegram installs were India at 24 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 10 per cent.

Telegram reached the top position in the overall downloads (non-game) on Google Play Store moving from ninth position in the previous month, December 2020.

The app also entered the list of top 10 most downloaded (non-game) apps on App Store, directly gaining the fourth position.