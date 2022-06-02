Text chat directly added inside voice channels by Discord

Oftentimes, it can be annoying since the name of a corresponding text channel could be very different from the name of the voice channel, like #voice-chat-spam-2. Someone would have to verbally spell out a text channel name for you to join, or you would have to directly message users.

Those who moderate community servers are also getting new tools that will help them transition into the new Text Chat in Voice Channels feature. They can set up roles to decide who can use the feature on their servers and also enable/disable the feature piece-meal for different voice channels.

Permissions for the new voice channel chat are also present and work similarly to other text channel permissions to control messages, reactions, external emoji and stickers, and other items, as per The Verge.