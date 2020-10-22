TikTok cracks down on hate of religions, races

Video snippet sharing sensation TikTok on Wednesday said it is cracking down on hateful content, banning anti-Semitic stereotypes and white nationalism posts.

Expanded rules against promoting hateful ideologies at TikTok include barring “misinformation and hurtful stereotypes” about Jewish, Muslim and other communities, the company said in a blog post.

“This includes misinformation about notable Jewish individuals and families who are used as proxies to spread anti-Semitism,” TikTok said.

The platform has already banned posts denying the Holocaust.