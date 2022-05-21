TikTok plans big push into gaming

TikTok has been conducting tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, part of plans for a major push into gaming, four people familiar with the matter said.

Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue as well as the amount of time users spend on the app - one of the world's most popular with more than 1 billion monthly active users.

Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70 per cent of its citizens under the age of 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Google.