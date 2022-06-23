Twitter testing 2,500 character limit for a post

Fed up with Twitter's character limit? Fret not.

The micro-blogging site is testing out a new feature that will let people go over the 280-character limit in a single piece of content.

As per Variety, Twitter will come up with a new feature called "Notes" that would allow users to share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform. With the new update, users can include text -- up to 2,500 words -- as well as photos, videos and GIFs in posts that can be written, published and shared on Twitter. The Note card will show up in the Twitter timeline as a tweet that contains a preview of what's in the longer post.