Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP and other official accounts, archived

AFP
Washington
In this file photo taken on 7 November 2013 The logo of Twitter is viewed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
In this file photo taken on 7 November 2013 The logo of Twitter is viewed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New YorkAFP

Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss, US media reported Friday.

The social media giant is “actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico in an email.

The process is being done in consultation with the National Archives, as it was in 2017, he said.

Advertisement

The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP and other official accounts, archived.

The accounts will then be reset to zero tweets and transferred to the incoming Biden White House that day.

The @POTUS account is largely used to retweet Trump’s personal account as well as the White House and other accounts

Trump, who still has not conceded his 3 November loss, used Twitter to help build his political brand and, later, wield the power of the presidency -- though he mainly uses his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, whose 88 million followers dwarf @POTUS’s 32 million.

The @POTUS account is largely used to retweet Trump’s personal account as well as the White House and other accounts.

Trump’s frequent habit of abruptly announcing new policies on the platform has led to long-standing complaints of governing by tweet.

Twitter has long come under pressure to curb the president’s use of the site to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Since the election the company has slapped warning labels on many Trump tweets as he continues to insist, despite evidence to the contrary, that he won the vote, and that Biden’s victory is down to massive fraud.

Biden, for his part, is a far more sedate Twitter user. He has sent less than 7,000 tweets to his 19 million followers, compared to Trump’s 58,000.

Advertisement

More News

Google introduces cool features in Web Stories for WordPress

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken on 28 March 2018. Reuters

Trump administration to delay enforcement of TikTok ban

TikTok logo

Facebook officially releases Reels, Shop tabs in Instagram

In this file photo taken on 16 May 2018 a figurine carrying the logo of social network Facebook is viewed in Paris. Facebook said 20 November 2018 users were having trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram, but did not explain the cause of the outages. Photo: AFP

Instagram removes ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages before US polls

instagram