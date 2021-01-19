WhatsApp rival Hike shuts down messaging service

Homegrown instant messaging app Hike Messenger, later known as Hike Sticker Chat, has been officially shut down.

The company’s chief executive officer Kavin Bharti Mittal announced the shutdown of its operations recently.

“Today we are announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan’21. We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn’t be here without you. All your data will be available to download in the app,” Mittal tweeted.

Kavin Mittal is the son of India’s second largest telco Bharti Airtel’s founder and chairman Sunil Mittal.

The app has been removed from Playstore and Apple’s App store.