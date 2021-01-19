WhatsApp rival Hike shuts down messaging service

IANS
New Delhi
Logo of WhatsApp mobile messaging service in Paris. AFP file photo
Logo of WhatsApp mobile messaging service in Paris. AFP file photo

Homegrown instant messaging app Hike Messenger, later known as Hike Sticker Chat, has been officially shut down.

The company’s chief executive officer Kavin Bharti Mittal announced the shutdown of its operations recently.

“Today we are announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan’21. We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn’t be here without you. All your data will be available to download in the app,” Mittal tweeted.

Kavin Mittal is the son of India’s second largest telco Bharti Airtel’s founder and chairman Sunil Mittal.

The app has been removed from Playstore and Apple’s App store.

Advertisement

Users can download their data inside the application. However, the announcement does not mean an end to other apps in development by the company.

The end of Hike’s messenger service comes at a time when Signal and Telegram have added tens of millions of users in recent weeks.

Launched in December 2012, Hike was once regarded as a competition to global messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber.

Hike has so far raised over $260 million from investors, including Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, manufacturing firm Foxconn Technology Group and the Bharti group.

More News

Facing scrutiny, WhatsApp defers new data privacy policy

In this file photo taken on 26 September 2017, this photo illustration shows the Whatsapp application logo (C) on a smartphone screen in Beijing. WhatsApp on 14 May 2019 warned users to upgrade the application to plug a security hole that allowed for the injection of sophisticated malware that could be used to spy on journalists, activists and others. Photo: AFP

WhatsApp says individual chats protected as users shun platform over policy change

WhatsApp says individual chats protected as users shun platform over policy change

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

Now Apple removes conservative app Parler from App Store

Now Apple removes conservative app Parler from App Store