WhatsApp says individual chats protected as users shun platform over policy change

Facing intense criticism over its upcoming policy on 8 February as users leave the platform for rivals Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp on Tuesday issued a clarification, saying that individual chats would not be affected by the changes.

“We want to address some rumours and be 100 per cent clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption,” the micro-blogging platform said in a tweet.

In a separate blog, WhatsApp head Will Cathart said that the policy update describes business communication and adds transparency.

“It does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family,” Cathart said.