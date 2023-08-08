Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news

Canadian news industry groups on Tuesday asked the country's antitrust regulator to investigate Meta Platforms' decision to block news on its platforms in the country, accusing the Facebook parent of abusing its dominant position.

Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada last week in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Canada's Online News Act, part of a global trend to make tech firms pay for news, became law in June but has not yet come into effect. The government is finalizing rules that would require the platforms to share some advertising revenue when the law is implemented by the end of this year.