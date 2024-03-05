Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

According to the DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 10:30 am US east coast time (1530 GMT). Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time.

Threads, the rival to Twitter that was launched in 2023, was also suffering reports of outages, though WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging service, seemed spared.

Facebook’s status page, intended for advertisers, said the site was suffering “major disruptions” and that “engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”