Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster

The COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University works well as a third booster dose, stepping up antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein among participants in a study, Reuters reports on 19 May, based on a Financial Times’ reference.

The news comes as vaccine makers warn that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines, to tackle virus variants, although some scientists question if such shots are necessary.

The Financial Times quoted a person familiar with the results of the study as saying it showed the antibody reaction to the booster shot was ‘strong enough against any variant’ and put to rest fears that adenoviruses could not be used more than once.