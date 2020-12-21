Tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh

Silicon Valley is seeing departures of some of its high-profile stars as a pandemic-linked shift to remote work and political polarization have dulled the allure of the key tech industry hub.

Nightmarish traffic and high living costs were already causing disenchantment even before the pandemic spoiled the serendipity of the northern California destination for top talent. Droughts and rampant wildfires have also taken a toll.

Those leading the exodus include Tesla chief Elon Musk and Oracle founder Larry Ellison along with Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel and the data analytics firm's chief executive Alex Karp.

Some companies are also packing up and moving their headquarters including Silicon Valley stalwarts Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, both headed for Texas.

Founded in 1977 in Silicon Valley, Oracle said in December it was moving to position the company "for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work."