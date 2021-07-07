Science & Technology

Twitter 'privacy check-in' to let users hide account from searches

IANS
New Delhi
Twitter has shared couple of new ideas around maintaining user privacy and a 'privacy check-in' feature.

The feature would allow people to remain more secure on the platform, including a way to hide their accounts from searches if they are being harassed.

Twitter's 'privacy check-in' feature would take users through a series of questions that help them think about how public or private they want to be on the platform.

"For example, they could choose whether everyone can see their tweets or not, who's allowed to send them direct messages, or who can tag them in photos," reports TechCrunch.

Right now, people can control how others find them using their phone or email.

A new Twitter concept lets users "Get notified if accounts search for your username, choose if you want to be found that way and set a time limit for it".

Another option is making user’s account hidden from harassers.

"Users could be alerted to the increase in negative attention their account was receiving through a push notification and then be pointed to new privacy controls that would let them disable the ability for other Twitter users to find them through search," the report said.

