Bangladesh returns to World Cyber Games after 15 years
E-sports Bangladesh has officially announced the Bangladesh team for the World Cyber Games (WCG) 2025 Global Finals. E-sports Bangladesh is serving as the official regional partner of WCG in Bangladesh.
After 15 years, Bangladesh is returning to the main stage of global e-sports. Four Bangladeshi competitors will take part in the WCG Creator Rumble: Global Finals 2025, scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 December in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The Bangladesh team includes Md Saikat Islam (gaming name Itz Kabbo, Kushtia), Nayan Hossain (Apollo Gaming, Jashore), Md Raihan (Headshot King, Narayanganj), and Md Tanvir Ahmed (Timeburner GG, Dhaka).
Sumit Saha, founder and CEO of E-sports Bangladesh, said, “A long-cherished dream has finally come true. After 15 years, Bangladesh is once again participating in the World Cyber Games—this is a historic achievement for our country’s gaming community. Now is the time to showcase our talent, hard work, passion, and creativity on the global stage.”
E-sports Bangladesh hopes that this international participation will open new horizons for creator culture, the e-sports industry, and digital talent development among the younger generation, and strengthen Bangladesh’s position on the global platform.