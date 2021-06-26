US FDA okays arthritis drug for treatment of Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalised patients with Covid-19.

Under the EUA, the drug can be administered only to hospitalised adults and pediatric patients (two years of age and older), receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

However, Actemra is not authorised for use in outpatients with Covid-19, the FDA said in a statement.