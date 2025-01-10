Zuckerberg’s censorship claim ‘false’: International Fact-Checking Network

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claim that the fact-checking programme on Facebook and Instagram has veered into censorship is “false”, the International Fact-Checking Network said Thursday.

“This is false, and we want to set the record straight, both for today’s context and for the historical record,” said the global network of fact-checking organisations, including AFP, after Zuckerberg announced an end to Meta’s US programme.

In announcing the significant rollback of Meta’s content moderation policies on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said the programme had made “too many mistakes and too much censorship”.