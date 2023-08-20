Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon: Roscosmos

The Luna-25 probe, Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the Moon after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm (1157 GMT) on Saturday, Roscosmos said.

According to preliminary findings, the lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface".

"Measures taken on 19 and 20 August to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful," the space agency added.

It said a ministerial investigation would be launched into the causes of the crash, without giving any indication of what technical problems might have occurred.