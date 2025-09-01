Grameenphone, Robi launch first 5G service in the country
Grameenphone and Robi Agiata Limited, two top mobile operators of the country, launched the fifth generation mobile network – 5G today, Monday. This is the first time that 5G network services have been launched commercially in the country.
Grameenphone came up with the announcement within an hour after Robi officially launched 5G services in the country this afternoon.
Robi officially inaugurated 5G services at their head office in the capital’s Tejgaon. It says 5g services will be available in seven areas of Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet in the first phase.
At the launching, Robi Agiata chief corporate and regulatory officer Shahed Alam shared details of 5G services.
He said, “We are assessing customers and checking the efficiency of 5G. The implementation of the 5G programme is to continue. The expansion of this network will depend on customer experience and 5G compatible devices.”
He further said around 60 per cent of their clients have 4G compatible phones, while only 6-7 per cent have 5G phones. The number of 5G phone users is around 20 per cent in some places too.
Robi plans to develop 800-1,000 5G sites in the country by the end of next year. The price for 5G services will be the same as the 4G network.
Also present at the event were Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser and in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Major General (Retd.) Md Imdadul Bari, chairman of BTRC, among others.
Meanwhile, Grameenphone chief executive officer (CEO) Yasir Azman said in a video message, “We always come to you with new innovations. Today, I am extremely pleased to announce with great joy that we are launching 5G from Grameenphone’s number one network in every divisional city of Bangladesh.”