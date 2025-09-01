Grameenphone, Robi launch first 5G service in the country

Grameenphone and Robi Agiata Limited, two top mobile operators of the country, launched the fifth generation mobile network – 5G today, Monday. This is the first time that 5G network services have been launched commercially in the country.

Grameenphone came up with the announcement within an hour after Robi officially launched 5G services in the country this afternoon.

Robi officially inaugurated 5G services at their head office in the capital’s Tejgaon. It says 5g services will be available in seven areas of Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet in the first phase.