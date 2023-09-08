Billion-light-year-wide 'bubble of galaxies' discovered

Astronomers have discovered the first "bubble of galaxies," an almost unimaginably huge cosmic structure thought to be a fossilised remnant from just after the Big Bang sitting in our galactic backyard.

The bubble spans a billion light years, making it 10,000 times wider than the Milky Way galaxy.

Yet this giant bubble, which cannot be seen by the naked eye, is a relatively close 820 million light years away from our home galaxy, in what astronomers call the nearby universe.

The bubble can be thought of as "a spherical shell with a heart," Daniel Pomarede, an astrophysicist at France's Atomic Energy Commission, told AFP.

Inside that heart is the Bootes supercluster of galaxies, which is surrounded by a vast void sometimes called "the Great Nothing".

The shell contains several other galaxy superclusters already known to science, including the massive structure known as the Sloan Great Wall.