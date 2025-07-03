Meta says will appeal ‘unlawful’ EU fine

Facebook owner Meta said it will appeal a 200-million-euro fine slapped on it by the EU after the bloc accused the company of breaking digital competition rules.

The EU fined Meta in April over its “pay or consent” system because of how it said the company used personal data on Facebook and Instagram.

“This decision is both incorrect and unlawful, and we are appealing it,” Meta vice president Tim Lamb said in a blog post published on Wednesday.

The fine against Meta concerned its “pay for privacy” system, which rights defenders have vehemently criticised in Europe after its introduction in November 2023.