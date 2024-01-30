Tech layoffs for AI, but Wall Street ready for stellar earnings

Tech layoffs have piled up since the start of the year, but analysts say that it could be a new normal for Silicon Valley in a big pivot to artificial intelligence.

The cuts are not on the same scale as late 2022 and early 2023 when tech companies got rid of hundreds of thousands -- a blowback from the hiring frenzy during the pandemic when companies ramped up employee counts as everyday life turned online.

That cull, dubbed the "year of efficiency" by Facebook-owner Meta, succeeded, with most big tech stocks now riding high as they enter a quarterly earnings week expected be stellar.

"The majority of the massive layoffs are in the rearview mirror," Wedbush analysts Dan Ives told AFP.