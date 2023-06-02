Allocation for sports slashed

There is no good news for sports in the proposed national budget 2023-24 as the ministry of youth and sports’ proposed allotment for the upcoming fiscal year has been reduced by Tk 3.2454 billion (Tk 324.54 crore) compared to the previous year.

In the last fiscal year, the proposed budget for the sports ministry was Tk 12.89 billion (Tk 1,287,00,00,000). In the revised budget, allotment was raised to Tk 16.3440 billion (Tk 1,634,00,00,000). But in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the allotment has been reduced to Tk 13.0986 billion (Tk 1,309 crore).