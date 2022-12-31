Shakib Al Hasan wins Teer-Prothom Alo Sports Award 2021

“I would like to thank Prothom Alo for the way they encourage us all. Pray for us, we have lots of cricket ahead,” Mehidy said.
Liton Das’s elder brother Bappi Das received his award as the star batsman is staying abroad right now.
Liton said in a video message, “I am very happy receiving this award. I would have happier if I could receive it in person. This award will encourage me in future.”
Archer Diya Siddique won the Sportswoman of the Year award. Zobera Rahman Linu handed over the award to Diya.
Former sportsman and journalist Mohammad Kamruzzaman won the Lifetime Achievement award.
16-year old footballer Shaheda Akter has become Best Emerging Player of the year. Shaheda was player of the tournament of SAFF U-19 football tournament. Bangladesh women football team coach Golam Rabbani handed over the award to her.
A five-member jury board led by Akhtar Hossain Khan adjudicated the awards. The other members of the jury board are: Ashrafuddin Ahmed, Kamrun Nahar Dana, Selim Shahed and Dulal Mahmud.