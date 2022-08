An Indian kickboxer died after a blow to the head during a bout at a national championships, a doctor said on Thursday, the second such fatality in two months.

Yora Tade, 24, collapsed in the ring after sustaining a kick to the head from his opponent Kesav Mudel during the final match in the southern city of Chennai on Sunday.

He was given immediate first aid and taken to a hospital for emergency brain surgery, but died two days later.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment," a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital told AFP.