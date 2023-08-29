Djokovic back on top after US Open return, Swiatek rolls

Novak Djokovic ensured he will return to the top of tennis’s world rankings with an emphatic first round victory at the US Open on Monday as women’s world number one Iga Swiatek and American rival Coco Gauff advanced.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 24th Grand Slam singles title in New York, shrugged off a late-night start on the Arthur Ashe Stadium to demolish France’s Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in just 1hr 35min.

The win means Djokovic is guaranteed to replace defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz as world number one when the tennis rankings are next updated after the tournament.

Djokovic is playing in New York for the first time since suffering an agonising defeat in the 2021 final in New York.