Sports

Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh archers Diya Siddique and Hakim AhmedFile photo

Bangladesh archers Hakim Ahmed and Diya Siddique won gold in the recurve mixed double’s event of the 2023 Asia Cup Archery World Cup Ranking Tournament, Stage-1 in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

Diya and Hakim defeated their Kazakh counterparts by 5-3 set points in the final to bag gold for Bangladesh.

In the final, Hakim and Diya lost the first set 36-38, but bounced back by winning the next two sets 36-35 and 37-33 respectively.

The Bangladeshi pair sustained that lead for the rest of the game, sealing the win by 5-3 sets in the end.

However, Diya missed out on bronze in the recurve women’s single’s event, losing the third-place decider against Malaysia’s Mashayikh Syaqiera by 6-4 set points.

Diya won the first two sets by 27-25 and 28-27 points. But she lost the following three sets and lost the bout.

Read more from Sports
Post Comment