Bangladesh win gold in Asia Cup Archery

In the final, Hakim and Diya lost the first set 36-38, but bounced back by winning the next two sets 36-35 and 37-33 respectively.
The Bangladeshi pair sustained that lead for the rest of the game, sealing the win by 5-3 sets in the end.
However, Diya missed out on bronze in the recurve women’s single’s event, losing the third-place decider against Malaysia’s Mashayikh Syaqiera by 6-4 set points.
Diya won the first two sets by 27-25 and 28-27 points. But she lost the following three sets and lost the bout.