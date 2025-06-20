Alif wins gold in Asia Cup Archery

The final rolled into the fifth and deciding set, where Alif kept his nerve cool to win 29-26, winning his first international individual medal with the gold.

Alif said winning first international gold in the foreign soil is really a great feeling.

In his immediate reaction after winning the gold Alif thorugh a video message said:"It's a great feeling to me because this the first time I have able to hear the national anthem in the foreign soil after winning the first gold in international competition."