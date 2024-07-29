Biles and US primed to regain team gymnastics gold at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles appears to be at the peak of her powers as she leads the United States on a redemption mission in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

Biles battled the disorientating mental block gymnasts call the "twisties" in Tokyo three years ago, dramatically pulling out of the team final, and the United States settled for silver behind Russia after winning back-to-back golds in 2012 and 2016.

Biles and three other members of that Tokyo team -- Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles -- made it clear that along with 16-year-old Hezly Rivera they were out for nothing less than gold in Paris.