Federer hails ‘grace’ of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes ‘legacy’

Roger Federer hailed Queen Elizabeth II for her “elegance” and “grace” as the world of sport stopped to pay tribute to the British monarch who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Sporting events in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf’s PGA Championship, were cancelled as a mark of respect.

British horse racing chiefs also pressed the pause button as tributes poured in for the late British monarch from across the sporting world.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty,” tweeted Federer who met the queen when she visited Wimbledon in 2010.