Novak Djokovic suffers season’s first defeat

Daniil Medvedev appears to have returned to his best form as he ended Novak Djokovic’s undefeated 15-0 start to the season with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the world number one on Friday.

After briefly dropping outside the top 10 for the first time since July 2019, Medvedev has stormed back into that elite ranking bracket, winning his last 13 matches – within an 18-day period – to set up an all-Russian Dubai final against defending champion Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev had lost his last four meetings with Djokovic, who was on a 20-match win streak stretching back to last year’s ATP Finals, coming into the contest.