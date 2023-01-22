Swiatek, Gauff dumped out in more Australian Open shocks

Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the last 16 on Sunday in yet more shocks at the Australian Open.

Swiatek's defeat to Elena Rybakina makes it the first Grand Slam in the Open era -- since 1968 -- to lose the top two seeds in the men's and women's draws before the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina swept past the 2022 French and US Open winner from Poland 6-4, 6-4 in 1hr 29min at a stunned Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina moves on to a last-eight encounter with Jelena Ostapenko.

The Latvian 17th seed provided the second upset of a crazy few minutes by knocking out seventh seed Gauff 7-5, 6-3 on neighbouring Margaret Court Arena.

The 18-year-old Gauff broke down in tears during an emotional post-match press conference.