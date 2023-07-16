‘World watching’ as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic says the “world of sport” will be watching on Sunday when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final where history and potentially a generational shift are on the line.

Djokovic is attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight titles at the All England Club and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam crowns.

Having already pocketed the Australian Open and French Open in 2023, victory on Sunday will put the 36-year-old just one major away from completing the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969.