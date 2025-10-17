World Tennis Tour J30 Dhaka
Thai Ariyaphol, Indian Sanmitha crowned singles champions
The curtains drew on the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 Dhaka competition on Friday at the National Tennis Complex in the capital’s Ramna, following seven days of intense competition featuring 75 young players from 12 nations, said a press release.
In a captivating final showdown, Thailand's Ariyaphol Leekul and India's Sanmitha Harini emerged victorious, claiming the Boys' and Girls' Singles titles, respectively.
In the Boys' Singles final, Ariyaphol Leekul of Thailand impressively defeated the tournament's top-seeded player, Chuan Ding of China, in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Ariyaphol reached the final after defeating Bangladesh's Zarif Abrar in the semi-finals, while Chuan had overcome India's Tejas Ravi.
Meanwhile, the Girls' Singles final saw India's Sanmitha Harini face off against Thailand's Tarita Hongsyok. In a competitive match, Sanmitha triumphed with a 6-4, 6-2 victory to secure the championship. Tarita had defeated Korea's Hyeju Kwon in the semi-finals, and Sanmitha had won against the Maldives' Aasaal Azim.
Earlier, the Doubles events saw success for Indian pairings: Shounak Chatterjee and Amrit Dhankar won the Boys' Doubles, and the Girls' Doubles title went to the mixed pair of Aaraa Aasaal Azim of the Maldives and Sanmitha Harini of India.
The prize-giving ceremony was graced by the President of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation, Abdul Hai Sarkar, as the Chief Guest, who presented the prizes to the winners.
Also present were Tennis Federation Vice-President Ashrafuz zaman Khan Puton, General Secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed (Curren), Treasurer M A Jinnah, Ad-Hoc Committee Member Begum Hosne Ara Rina, and Tournament Director Sohel Sarker.
Federation President Abdul Hai Sarkar thanked the sponsors – Suzuki Motorbikes, Bank Asia, and Dana Petroleum Ltd. – for their support. He also extended his gratitude to the participating foreign players for visiting Bangladesh and invited them to return for future events.
The competition was officiated by the ITF White Badge (Level-2) Referee from Bangladesh, Masfia Afrin. The international junior tennis tournament concluded with a spectacular fireworks display following the awards ceremony.