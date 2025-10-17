Thai Ariyaphol, Indian Sanmitha crowned singles champions

The curtains drew on the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 Dhaka competition on Friday at the National Tennis Complex in the capital’s Ramna, following seven days of intense competition featuring 75 young players from 12 nations, said a press release.

In a captivating final showdown, Thailand's Ariyaphol Leekul and India's Sanmitha Harini emerged victorious, claiming the Boys' and Girls' Singles titles, respectively.