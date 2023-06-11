‘History hovering’ over Djokovic as Grand Slam record beckons

Novak Djokovic admits “history is hovering” over him as he takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday with a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title tantalisingly close.

The 36-year-old Serb can set numerous landmarks in what will be his seventh championship match at Roland Garros.

As well as breaking the 22-Slam tie he shares with Rafael Nadal, he can become both the tournament’s oldest champion and the only man to win all four majors on at least three occasions.