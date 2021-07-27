Archer Ruman Shana takes on English’s Tom Hall

Earlier, Ruman Shana and promising women’s archer Diya Siddique got off to a good start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympic Games as they finished 17th and 36th respectively among 64 competitors in their recurve individual qualification round event.

Ruman scored 662 out of 720 while Diya Siddique scored 635 out of 720. The duo also made it to the 16-team recurve mixed team final event as the last team with a collective score of 1297.