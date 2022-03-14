Archery team off to Bangkok

A sixteen-member of Bangladesh archery team left for Bangkok today (Sunday) to take part in the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 scheduled to be held from 14 to 19 March at Phuket, a rain forested, mountainous island in the Andaman Sea of Thailand, reports BSS.

A Thai Airways flight, carrying the 16-member Bangladesh archery team, left Dhaka for Bangkok at 1.40 pm.

The archery team is expected to reach in Phuket from Bangkok on Monday morning.