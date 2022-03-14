Archery team off to Bangkok

Some 35 archers from recurve men's event, 24 archers of recurve women's event, 33 archers of compound men's event and 23 archers of compound women's event from twelve countries of Asia continent will compete in the six-day meet.
Garman-born Bangladesh's archery team head coach Martin Frederick however, will leave Dhaka for Phuket on Monday (14 March) by Qatar Airways due to unavoidable circumstances. Bangladesh archery team - Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ram Krishno Shaha and Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nisha (recurve women's), Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Mithu Rahman, Sohel Rana, Himi Bachar (compound men's), Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy (compound women's).
Team's officials: Mohammad Anisur Rahman (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach), Mohammad Ziaul Haque (trainer), Mohammad Hasan (trainer).