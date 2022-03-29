Ashikuzzaman, Shamoly Roy win gold on second day

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won gold in their respective events of the ongoing Teer 13th National archery championship now being held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, reports BSS.

Two gold medals were decided in the compound men's and women's singles events on the second day of the three-day meet.

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman of Bangladesh Police Archery Club won gold in the compound men's singles event beating his teammate Abul Bashar Mamun 149-141 in the final. Mithu Rahman of Army Archery Club secured bronze in this event beating Himu Bachar of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) 143-142.