Bangladesh blow past Kazakhstan to reach final

Bangladesh will play the final against Oman on Sunday at 6:00 pm Bangladesh Standard Time.
Oman defeated Sri Lanka by 2-1 goals in the first semifinal, also held on Saturday.
In the day’s one sided 2nd semifinal, Ashraful Islam scored four goals, last match’s hattrick- maker Khorshedur Rahman struck two while Rasel Mahmud and Shohanur Rahman Sabuj scored one goal each for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Singapore 7-0, defeated hosts Indonesia 7-2, pummeled Iran 6-2 and scraped past upper-ranked Oman 3-2 in the Pool B matches of the nine-team AHF Cup, also a qualifying meet for the next Men’s Asia Cup Hockey.