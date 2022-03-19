Bangladesh blow past Kazakhstan to reach final

Defending champions Bangladesh crushed Kazakhstan 8-1 in the semifinal to reach the final of the nine-nation Men’s Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup 2022 at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Saturday.

With the day’s feat, Bangladesh not only reached their fourth straight final but also qualified for the final round of the next Men’s Asia Cup Hockey with direct qualifiers – India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan– as one of the top three teams of the ongoing AHF Cup 2022.