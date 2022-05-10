Sports

Asia Cup Archery

Bangladesh lose to India in final

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh men's team, who won the silver medal in Asia Cup Archery Stage 2 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 10 May 2022.
Bangladesh men’s team faltered at the final hurdle in the compound event of the Asia Cup Archery Stage 2 and had to settle for silver after losing the final against India in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on Tuesday.

Bangladesh lost the final by 218-224 points to India. On the same day, Bangladesh won two bronze medals in the women’s team compound event and the mixed team compound event.

Bangladesh finished the tournament with one silver and two bronze medals.

The men’s team, consisting of Newaz Ahmed, Mithu Rahman and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, lost the first set by 55-57 points. They drew the next set 55-55 and won the third set by 56-55 points. But in the fourth and final set the Indian archers scored 57 points while the Bangladeshi archers could only score 55.

Earlier in the day, the team of Shyamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas beat hosts Iraq by 190-177 points to win bronze in the women’s team compound event.

The women’s team started the match on the back foot, losing the first set by 47-51 points. But they bounced back by winning the next two sets by 51-50 and 55-34 points respectively. They lost the final set by 37-42 points but did enough to ensure the bronze medal. India beat Kazakhstan to win gold in this event.

In the mixed team event, Ashikuzzaman and Shyamoly defeated their Iraqi counterparts in the third-place decider by 152-141 points.

