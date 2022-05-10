Bangladesh lose to India in final

Bangladesh finished the tournament with one silver and two bronze medals.
The men’s team, consisting of Newaz Ahmed, Mithu Rahman and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, lost the first set by 55-57 points. They drew the next set 55-55 and won the third set by 56-55 points. But in the fourth and final set the Indian archers scored 57 points while the Bangladeshi archers could only score 55.
Earlier in the day, the team of Shyamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas beat hosts Iraq by 190-177 points to win bronze in the women’s team compound event.
The women’s team started the match on the back foot, losing the first set by 47-51 points. But they bounced back by winning the next two sets by 51-50 and 55-34 points respectively. They lost the final set by 37-42 points but did enough to ensure the bronze medal. India beat Kazakhstan to win gold in this event.
In the mixed team event, Ashikuzzaman and Shyamoly defeated their Iraqi counterparts in the third-place decider by 152-141 points.