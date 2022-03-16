Bangladesh outplay Iran to reach semi-final

Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Singapore by 7-0 goals and hosts Indonesia by 7-2 goals in first two Pool B matches of the nine-team AHF Cup, also a qualifying meet for the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey..
In the day's match, Bangladesh went down in the very 4th minute by a field goal, but the Red and Green team smartly returned to the game scoring five goals in a row, featuring hattrick by Ashraful Islam.
Later, Ashraful Islam was adjudged best player of the match.
Besides, Khorshedur Rahman, Milon Hossain and Roman Sarkar scored the remaining goals for Bangladesh.
Earlier, Bangladesh was placed in five-team Pool B with Oman, Singapore, Iran and hosts Indonesia while four-team Pool A comprises Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following the last moment withdrawal of stronger China
After playing each other once, the top two teams from each of the two pools will play in the semi-finals on 19 March before the final on 20 March.
All the nine participating teams keep their bird eyes on one of a top three-place in the ongoing AHF Cup to join the final round of the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey alongwith the five automatic qualifiers – India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan.