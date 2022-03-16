Sports

AHF Cup Hockey

Bangladesh outplay Iran to reach semi-final

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Ashraful Islam receives the best player of the match award
Defending champions Bangladesh reached the semi-final of the Men's Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup 2022 from Pool B outplaying Iran by 6-2 goals in a rain-delayed match at the GBK Hockey Field in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the day's well merited victory, Bangladesh advanced to the semis as the first team with all win record securing full nine points from straight three matches, and will play upper ranked Oman on 17 March to decide the group champions.

Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Singapore by 7-0 goals and hosts Indonesia by 7-2 goals in first two Pool B matches of the nine-team AHF Cup, also a qualifying meet for the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey..

In the day's match, Bangladesh went down in the very 4th minute by a field goal, but the Red and Green team smartly returned to the game scoring five goals in a row, featuring hattrick by Ashraful Islam.

Later, Ashraful Islam was adjudged best player of the match.

Besides, Khorshedur Rahman, Milon Hossain and Roman Sarkar scored the remaining goals for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh was placed in five-team Pool B with Oman, Singapore, Iran and hosts Indonesia while four-team Pool A comprises Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following the last moment withdrawal of stronger China

After playing each other once, the top two teams from each of the two pools will play in the semi-finals on 19 March before the final on 20 March.

All the nine participating teams keep their bird eyes on one of a top three-place in the ongoing AHF Cup to join the final round of the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey alongwith the five automatic qualifiers – India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan.

