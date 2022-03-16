Bangladesh outplay Iran to reach semi-final

Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Singapore by 7-0 goals and hosts Indonesia by 7-2 goals in first two Pool B matches of the nine-team AHF Cup, also a qualifying meet for the next Men's Asia Cup Hockey..

In the day's match, Bangladesh went down in the very 4th minute by a field goal, but the Red and Green team smartly returned to the game scoring five goals in a row, featuring hattrick by Ashraful Islam.

Later, Ashraful Islam was adjudged best player of the match.

Besides, Khorshedur Rahman, Milon Hossain and Roman Sarkar scored the remaining goals for Bangladesh.